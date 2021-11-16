Hoops Talk

CBS SPORTS NETWORK college basketball analyst CHRIS WALKER is hosting a new podcast on BIG EAST basketball for UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS' STORIC MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK. "THE BIG BIG EAST SHOW" will post weekly in both audio and video form.

“If you are a college basketball fan -- or just enjoy an exciting sports podcast, THE BIG EAST SHOW will be on your queue,” said WALKER. “I’m going to give listeners an in-depth and entertaining look into the incredible and exciting sport we all love.”

“THE BIG BIG EAST SHOW WITH CHRIS WALKER is an exciting addition to STORIC MEDIA’s growing list of sports and entertainment podcasts,” said STORIC Pres. KRISTIN VERBITSKY. “College basketball fans are going to be thrilled with CHRIS’ weekly insight into the game, and we are happy to welcome him to the STORIC MEDIA family.”

