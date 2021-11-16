Ad Sales Agreement

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS' new G ACCELERATE RADIO NETWORKS has inked VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER to an advertising sales agreement.

“VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER delivers the highest level of local radio news reporting, while providing radio station owners and operators with a cost-efficient, professional news operation on a barter basis,” said G ACCELERATE Pres./CEO JIM HIGGINS. “VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER is the kind of first-in-class radio service that radio stations need and that we are looking for in content partners.”

“JIM’s track record of success in network radio made partnering with G ACCELERATE a great choice,” said VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING. “JIM’s expertise will help us grow and super-serve our affiliates and advertisers.”

