Adele (Photo: Apple Music)

ADELE will sit down with APPLE MUSIC’s ZANE LOWE tomorrow for an in-depth conversation about her highly-anticipated new album "30" ahead of its release this FRIDAY (11/19). The interview will air on WEDNESDAY (11/17) at 10a (PT). The first single "Easy On Me", released FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th, became the most played song in US radio history during its first week on air and shattered streaming records on its first day of release (NET NEWS 10/15). It's currently headed for #1 on multiple format charts with the second single soon to be released already.

Watch a trailer for the interview HERE and tune-in to the full conversation with LOWE this Wednesday.

LOWE & ADELE

« see more Net News