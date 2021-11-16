-
SuiteRadio Picks Up First Affiliate For New 'The Legend' Format, And Wins Texas Country Music Award
by Shawn Reed
November 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM (PT)
HOUSTON-based SUITERADIO picked up its first affiliate for its new 24/7 Classic Country “The Legend” format. The TOM S. WHITEHEAD INC.-owned KWHI and K269GU-FM/BRENHAM, TX is the first station to pick it up.
In addition, the company's “Made in Texas” online offering was named the TEXAS Country Music Awards’ “Internet Station Of The Year.”
To get more information on SUITERADIO’s offerings for your station, contact affiliates@suiteradio.net.