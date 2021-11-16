HOUSTON-based SUITERADIO picked up its first affiliate for its new 24/7 Classic Country “The Legend” format. The TOM S. WHITEHEAD INC.-owned KWHI and K269GU-FM/BRENHAM, TX is the first station to pick it up.

In addition, the company's “Made in Texas” online offering was named the TEXAS Country Music Awards’ “Internet Station Of The Year.”

To get more information on SUITERADIO’s offerings for your station, contact affiliates@suiteradio.net.

« see more Net News