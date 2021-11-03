Streaming Live Wednesday (11/17) at 6p (ET)

The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS will stream live tomorrow (11/17) at 6p (ET). The ceremony will celebrate 30 years and the 2021 winners. Click here to RSVP for the event.

In addition to the awards, ceremony officials have curated three decades' worth of memories to scroll through, share and reminisce about, in honor of their 30-year celebration. Click here to check them out.

