April 23rd, 2022

iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock WJRR (101.1)/ORLANDO has announced their lineup for EARTHDAY BIRTHDAY 28 MUSIC FESTIVAL happening SATURDAY, APRIL 23rd, 2022 at THE CENTRAL FLORIDA FAIRGROUNDS. The Festival will include performances from GODSMACK, THREE DAYS GRACE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, THRICE, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ICE NINE KILLS, AYRON JONES, BLACK STONE CHERRY, LILITH CZAR, and "The Even The Odd Stage" featuring up and coming national acts and more to be announced at a later date.

This year’s EARTHDAY BIRTHDAY MUSIC FESTIVAL will mark the return to the month of APRIL and THE CENTRAL FLORIDA FAIRGROUNDS. The Festival will also feature 4 stages, including the "Even The Odds Stage," "The Colours Couture Tattoo and Competition Stage," "The Mel’s Bad Girls Club Art Walk" and "Charity Row," which will include local artists and support CENTRAL FLORIDA charities, as well as the EARTHDAY BIRTHDAY Number 28 VENDOR VILLAGE and more.

Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY (11/19) at 10a. For more info on the fest click here.

« see more Net News