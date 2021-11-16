Partners With Mammoth

MIKE THRASHER PRESENTS and MAMMOTH, INC. will join forces uniting the PORTLAND, OR and LAWRENCE, KS-based companies to form a MIDWEST/WEST COAST alliance. The companies will be aligned under one umbrella with a combined 41 years of experience. This news comes on the heels of the MARCH 2020 devastating loss of industry veteran MIKE THRASHER.

THRASHER Talent Buyer SEAN MAJOR said, “Learning from one of the best independent promoters in the country provided me with invaluable insights into the music business. MIKE’s innate sense of assessing talent along with his business acumen provided a strong foundation for what has become a very successful company. It is my privilege to assume the Head Talent Buyer role for the MAMMOTH/THRASHER alliance as we move forward into the future.”

MAMMOTH Co-Owner JEFF FORTIER added, “MAMMOTH is thrilled to partner with the MIKE THRASHER organization, bringing great music to the PACIFIC NORTHWEST. My partner, JOSH HUNT and I had known MIKE for 25 years and we were both devastated to hear of his sudden death last MARCH at age 48. Knowing that we can continue MIKE’s legacy under the MAMMOTH name is an honor that we take very seriously, and we are committed to keeping his memory alive.”

