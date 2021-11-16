Virtual Celebration Of New Orleans Music & Culture

NOLAxNOLA 2021 “Show Your Love! A Virtual Celebration of New Orleans" will be held NOVEMBER 19th and 20th AT 9p (ET)/8p (CT) to support music-based nonprofits in the area. The viewing is free and will feature NEW ORLEANS artists like IRMA THOMAS, THE REVIVALISTS, BIG FREEDIA, GALACTIC, TANK AND THE BANGAS, and PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, with a very special celebration of DR. JOHN.

The two-night event powered by digital fundraising platform FANDIEM, will contribute all donations to the cause and all entries will be entered to win once-in-a-lifetime NEW ORLEANS prizes and experiences, including golden ticket passes to the city’s music venues and a MARDI GRAS parade ride with BIG FREEDIA.

Co-Founder of NOLAxNOLA PAUL PECK said, “It’s been a long time since our community around the globe got together to celebrate the NEW ORLEANS music and flavor that we all love so much. In that spirit, we’re throwing a two-night party of musical treats and storytelling. Our beloved venues and community can use the support now more than ever and some lucky donors will win some of the most unimaginable NEW ORLEANS experiences ever.”

Pres./CEO, NEW ORLEANS & COMPANY, STEPHEN PERRY added, “NEW ORLEANS & COMPANY is proud to present NOLAxNOLA and support our musicians and music culture, the lifeblood of NEW ORLEANS cultural economy. We also hope watching this incredible lineup of talent this weekend will inspire music-lovers from around the world to plan a trip to NEW ORLEANS in 2022.”





