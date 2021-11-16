Carrie Underwood's decorated Christmas tree (Photo: Chelsea Thompson)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE is hosting "Parade of Trees" as part of GAYLORD OPRYLAND RESORT's 38th annual "A Country CHRISTMAS" event. It will feature CHRISTMAS trees decorated by GRAND OLE OPRY members ALAN JACKSON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DARIUS RUCKER, JOSH TURNER, KEITH URBAN and REBA McENTIRE, along with ERIC CHURCH, GEORGE STRAIT, LUKE BRYAN and MICKEY GUYTON. Each artist decorated their tree specifically to their style or album theme.

The featured artists have also each donated VIP experiences, including fly-aways, VIP concert experiences, merchandise and more, which are available to bid on here. The proceeds raised will be donated to the FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION to provide scholarships and mental health services to children that have lost a parent in the line of duty.

The trees are on display as a self-guided tour in GAYLORD OPRYLAND HOTEL's Garden Conservatory from now until SUNDAY, JANUARY 2nd, 2022. Guests visiting OPRYLAND can scan QR codes at each tree to donate or gain access to the artist's specific VIP package.

« see more Net News