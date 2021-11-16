-
WWLI (Lite 105)/Providence Welcomes Matty Blake As Co-Host Of “Heather & Matty” Morning Show
by Charese Frugé
November 16, 2021 at 1:33 PM (PT)
CUMULUS MEDIA AC WWLI (LITE 105)/PROVIDENCE, RI has announced MATTY BLAKE will join 18-year-veteran morning show host HEATHER GERSTEN for the HEATHER & MATTY MORNING SHOW. The show will air weekdays from 6a to 10a on the station.
Blake is also the current host of The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down and Beyond Oak Island, two successful shows associated with the #1 rated non-scripted series on cable, The Curse of Oak Island on The History Channel. Blake has been a successful host, actor, writer, adventurer and investigator.
Blake said: “My mission now is simple: To join forces with my friend HEATHER and spread joy wherever we can.”
HEATHER added, “I met MATTY 20 years ago at a radio station in BOSTON and we have wanted to partner on a show ever since, so it’s a dream come true."