Lite 105 Welcomes Matty To Mornings

CUMULUS MEDIA AC WWLI (LITE 105)/PROVIDENCE, RI has announced MATTY BLAKE will join 18-year-veteran morning show host HEATHER GERSTEN for the HEATHER & MATTY MORNING SHOW. The show will air weekdays from 6a to 10a on the station.

Blake is also the current host of The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down and Beyond Oak Island, two successful shows associated with the #1 rated non-scripted series on cable, The Curse of Oak Island on The History Channel. Blake has been a successful host, actor, writer, adventurer and investigator.

Blake said: “My mission now is simple: To join forces with my friend HEATHER and spread joy wherever we can.”

HEATHER added, “I met MATTY 20 years ago at a radio station in BOSTON and we have wanted to partner on a show ever since, so it’s a dream come true."

