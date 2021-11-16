Lee Brice

CURB RECORDS recording artist LEE BRICE’s “One Of Them Girls,” a two-week #1 hit in the fall of 2020, won Country Song Of The Year honors at the BMI Country Awards and the SESAC NASHVILLE Music Awards this week, as well as at last week's ASCAP Country Music Awards, marking the first time that one song has taken all three awards in the same year.

CURB RECORDS Chairman MIKE CURB, said, “What an exciting moment for LEE BRICE [and his co-songwriters] ASHLEY GORLEY, DALLAS DAVIDSON, BEN JOHNSON, [and his co-producers] BEN GLOVER and KYLE JACOBS. ‘One Of Them Girls’ has proven to be a hit song because of this great talent behind it, and it is wonderful for it to be recognized in such a big way.”

“What an incredible and unexpected honor," said BRICE. “It’s hard to tell when a song is going to resonate with folks the way this one has. I know I speak for myself, ASHLEY, DALLAS and BEN when I say thank you to everyone who listened to and requested our song at Country radio and streamed it online. You all gave it a bigger life than we could have ever thought!”

