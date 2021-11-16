Charese Fruge, Meaghan Taylor

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to the dynamic MEAGHAN (MEAG) TAYLOR, who’s not only the Founder/Owner of WOMEN IN RADIO, but also the Digital Content Producer for THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW.

How’d she get the idea for WOMEN IN RADIO? TAYLOR explained, “I started WOMEN IN RADIO because I wanted friends in the industry. At the time, I was at a station where I felt I didn't fit in. My family and friends didn't understand it, so I was like ‘there's got to be some women for me.’ Turns out there were and there are, we've been rolling together ever since. So, the organization started to just bring us together. However, the more I got into the industry the more I saw that there are obviously fewer (women) of us at the top, and a big percentage of us had experienced sexism. We try to educate women who aspire to be in the industry and help those who are in the industry get through it.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE taps the expertise of a woman in one of our many associated businesses who is making a difference and breaking new ground. This week, find out about MEAGHAN TAYLOR here.

« see more Net News