Celebrating 10 Years

NASHVILLE publishing and record administration company ME GUSTA MUSIC is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and expanding its roster to cover its growth over the years. With more than 45 years of combined experience, the staff now includes TRINA SMITH-DORT (Owner), TRICIA PROCTOR (Dir./Publishing Administration.), ALLISON RICHARD (Licensing Mgr.), BRI HOLKO (Royalty Mgr.), DIXIE HYDRICK (Copyright Coord.), LIZ MARTENS (Royalty Coord.) and ALANNAH SCHWARTZ (Licensing Coord.).

ME GUSTA MUSIC supports more than 300 clients, including songwriters, publishers and labels, to ensure registrations and licensing are properly handled to maximize royalty collection. SMITH-DORT and her team assist their clients in collecting all royalty income from syncs, mechanical licensing, performance and digital streaming. The publishing administration roster includes BLACK PUMAS, CODY JOHNSON, CODY JINKS, RARESPARK MEDIA GROUP, KENT BLAZY, BACK BLOCKS PUBLISHING and many more.

SMITH-DORT said, “I am incredibly proud of all we have been able to accomplish in the last 10 years. What started off as me and a few clients has grown to seven employees and hundreds of clients. We have certainly worked hard, but really this is a true testament to the talent we’re honored to represent. I look forward to this next chapter of the business – which includes a new office space in East NASHVILLE.”

