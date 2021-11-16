-
Darren Criss Brings 'Crissmas' To KOST/Los Angeles' Ellen K Morning Show
by Tom Cunningham
November 17, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
To enhance the Crissmas season, DECCA RECORDS/US artist and EMMY & GOLDEN GLOBE award winning actor, not to mention GLEE alum, DARREN CRISS, recently visited with iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning superstar ELLEN K.
The pair talked about his latest and aptly titled new holiday release “A Very Darren Crissmas.” The album features the hit remake, “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas” and his duet with ADAM LAMBERT “The Man With The Bag”.