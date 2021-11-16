Darren Criss & Ellen K

To enhance the Crissmas season, DECCA RECORDS/US artist and EMMY & GOLDEN GLOBE award winning actor, not to mention GLEE alum, DARREN CRISS, recently visited with iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning superstar ELLEN K.

The pair talked about his latest and aptly titled new holiday release “A Very Darren Crissmas.” The album features the hit remake, “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas” and his duet with ADAM LAMBERT “The Man With The Bag”.

