Lynn McDonnell

ALL ACCESS is thrilled to welcome veteran record executive LYNN McDONNELL to the team as our new Triple A Editor. She will begin her training on NOVEMBER 29th and will take over for the retiring JOHN SCHOENBERGER on DECEMBER 15th.

LYNN’s experience in the business stretches back to 1987 at RADIO & RECORDS NEWSPAPER as Assistant Country Editor for LON HELTON. LYNN then joined INTERSCOPE as VP/Alternative Promotion for a number of years. She then went to work in VP/Promotion roles at TIME BOMB RECORDS, THE FIRM, REPRISE RECORDS, LIVE NATION, EPIC RECORDS and MARS MUSIC. During her long music career, LYNN worked not only in Alternative but worked in Rock and Triple A formats giving her a large field of great relationships – and many from Alternative and Rock radio and music are now working in Triple A.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER recalled, “The first time I met LYNN at R&R we bonded as two of the younger staff members at the time. I’ve watched LYNN’s career grow and flourish over the years, and I’m so proud of her many accomplishments, including authoring an ALL ACCESS column, “The Inside Project.”

“I am extremely excited to have LYNN join ALL ACCESS and take over as Triple A Editor for JOHN. I am very confident that LYNN’s terrific personality and positive energy will serve her well in this new role overseeing the growth of this creative outlet for music discovery, the Triple A format.”

LYNN stated, “I am beyond ecstatic to join ALL ACCESS as the Triple A Editor. I've evolved full circle and landed back home. It feels like family to be working alongside JOEL and SHAWN again. I hope to fill the giant shoes JOHN is leaving, and have a blast at the helm of the format. I vowed to myself that my next job would be my last, and this position is pure serendipity."

JOHN commented, “LYNN is a tremendous choice as my successor. She is passionate, motivated and has a good heart. She will bring a fresh and different perspective to the role as Triple A Editor for ALL ACCESS. I ask all my friends in the Triple A family to give LYNN a warm welcome."

ALL ACCESS SVP/Strategy, Music Formats, Alternative Editor SHAWN ALEXANDER added, “LYNN’s strong relationships that span over 30 years, along with her positive energy, really made her stand out from a list of strong candidates. I’ve worked with LYNN on so many projects over the years and love her passion and deep understanding of all the great services ALL ACCESS offers for the radio and record community, including breaking NET NEWS. LYNN always has her ears to the ground and will be a fantastic liaison for the Triple A community. Everybody loves LYNN. I’m so excited she’s on our team.”

LYNN will work from her home office in SARATOGA, NY. Congratulate LYNN at lmcdonnell@allaccess.com or call her at (818) 257-0634.

