Speakers Added

Seven more speakers have been added to the lineup for BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA’s 2022 BSM SUMMIT in NEW YORK on MARCH 2-3. The additions include radio business consultant GORDON BORRELL; THE VOLUME’s JAKE CRAIN; MEADOWLARK MEDIA Dir./Audio CARL SCOTT; AUDACY/BOSTON Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS; FOX SPORTS RADIO VP SCOTT SHAPIRO; voiceover legend JIM CUTLER; and AMPLIFI MEDIA CEO and ALL ACCESS columnist STEVE GOLDSTEIN.

"We're always trying to add new faces and fresh perspectives to help members of the industry gain new insights and information in order to maintain a competitive edge," said BSM President JASON BARRETT. "Having all seven of these gentlemen on hand to share their wisdom, experience, and opinions on critical issues facing our industry will provide a great benefit to those attending in person and watching online."

Find out more and register at BSMSummit.com.

