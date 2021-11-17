Free Tier, Royalty Changes

TIDAL has added a free tier for the U.S. as part of a series of changes that also includes a new program of payments to artists.

"We're building a platform that values art, artists, and culture, and for the first time opening the platform experience up to a wider group of fans with the free tier," said TIDAL Head JESSE DOROGUSKER. "TIDAL is also supporting artists with fairer earning terms and quicker payments, and fans are getting a better way to support their favorite artists. These offerings are the first step of many, and we're excited to collaborate with artists to evolve our tools to help them continue to grow and create on their own terms."

The free tier, offering access to the entire TIDAL music catalog with "limited interruptions," joins two paid subscription plans, TIDAL HiFi and TIDAL HiFi Plus; the latter plan will be the basis of the direct-to-artist payment program, with part of the monthly fees charged for TIDAL HiFi Plus directed to the subscriber's top streamed artist. The payments will be in addition to streaming royalties. The company will also implement a royalty plan based not on aggregated streams but on actual streaming activity, paying out royalties directly to artists using SQUARE, CASH APP, and PAYPAL. Artists must opt in for the royalty plan.

