Press (Photo: Jonathan Weiner / Warner Chappell Music)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has promoted Pres,/A&R, U.S. RYAN PRESS to Pres./NORTH AMERICA. PRESS will remain the publisher's A&R lead for the U.S. except NASHVILLE and MIAMI, and will continue to report to Co-Chair/CEO GUY MOOT and Co-Chair/COO CARIANNE MARSHALL. Managing Dir./CANADA VIVIAN BARCLAY will report to PRESS.

In a press release, a statement attributed to MOOT and MARSHALL called PRESS “a master connector and dealmaker" and credited him with building "a powerhouse U.S. A&R department and an award-winning roster, while becoming a highly regarded mentor to both our songwriters and our people.”

PRESS said, “I’ve been with WARNER CHAPPELL for more than 12 years now and taking on this new role is a huge challenge that I've been working towards since day one. I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to GUY and CARIANNE for the opportunity and wouldn’t be here without the support of my incredible A&R team. I’m blessed to get to work alongside them every single day. I also want to thank the inspiring leaders and mentors who prepared me personally to get to this moment and those who came before me and opened the doors for people who look like me to achieve our dreams.”

