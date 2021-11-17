Blais

KYSM (COUNTRY 103.5)/MANKATO, MN Dir./Content JESS BLAIS has been selected as the second ever recipient of the STEVE FERGUSON COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) Scholarship, awarded by NASHVILLE-based GRASSROOTS PROMOTION. The scholarship was established to honor the legacy of CAMELLIA CITY COMMUNICATIONS Country WTHO/THOMSON, GA PD STEVE FERGUSON, who passed away in 2018.

BLAIS was selected by a board of Country radio programmers and other industry professionals, and will receive a paid registration for CRS 2022, set for FEBRUARY 23rd-25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. She will be honored with a presentation at the convention, with details to be announced.

“JESS BLAIS brings a passion for Country music that truly embodies the spirit of the scholarship,” said GRASSROOTS Managing Partner NANCY TUNICK. “STEVE FERGUSON was such a positive force for the Country format, and the selection committee saw those same qualities in JESS.”

