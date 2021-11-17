-
WARH (106.5 The Arch)/St. Louis Adds 'The Greg Beharrell Show'
November 17, 2021 at 8:49 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
YEA NETWORKS' "THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW" has joined the lineup at HUBBARD Adult Hits WARH (106.5 THE ARCH)/ST. LOUIS, airing 7p-midnight (CT).
In a press release heralding the syndicated show's addition to the ARCH lineup, Brand/Content Dir. MARTY LINCK said, "GREG is really something... What, exactly, I don't know, but I find him to be intriguing. I expect that his unique style will catch people's ears, and that's a big part of the game! Also, I took this show on a dare."
Find out more about BEHARRELL's show from SCOTT KERR at (843) 270-2836 or Scott@YEANetworks.com.