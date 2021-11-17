Emerging SHEFFIELD four-piece THE SHERLOCKS are making a go at it again with a new single "City Lights" via INFECTIOUS. The BRITISH band formed in 2010 and went from doing covers in garages to performing in small venues throughout town. so far, they have released a number of successful singles, as well as two UK Top 20 albums, Live For The Moment (2017) and Under Your Sky (2019). Check out their latest release in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

