JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episode 10 – the final one for 2021 -- takes place TONIGHT (11/18) at 8p EDT/5p PDT. The lineup features exclusive performances by KIEFER SUTHERLAND, SUSTO and PARCELS.

BARTON said, “It’s inspiring to see the sense of community in Triple A as the format continues to gather virtually to share in great music. As long as they show up, we’ll keep creating the meeting place until we meet together in BOULDER next AUGUST.”

ALL ACCESS is the official Media Sponsor for JBE VIRTUALSUMMITFEST.

