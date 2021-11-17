Adams Signs Deal With Concord

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed a deal with rising indie-pop singer-songwriter CHARLI ADAMS. The worldwide agreement, effective immediately, will cover ADAMS’ full catalog, including her recently released debut album, BULLSEYE. ADAMS is a singer-songwriter based in NASHVILLE, TN, who’s created a growing collection of relatable and heartfelt indie-pop anthems with soulful vocals and cinematic lyrics. ADAMS’ music is a blend of genres spanning alternative, indie pop and indie singer-songwriter, pulling from 80’s rock and cutting-edge influences such as TOM PETTY, NEIL YOUNG, FLEETWOOD MAC, THE 1975 and The PAPER KITES. Beyond her own projects, she has written for artists such as CHLOE MORIONDO, PEACH PIT, VALLEY and ADDISON GRACE.

ADAMS said, “Signing with CONCORD felt very natural and inevitable. JEN and the rest of the NASHVILLE team have been unbelievably supportive since the very beginning. They're like family at this point. I've had the chance to travel and meet the CONCORD team all over the world and there's a universal sense of community and care for the creative that you don't find everywhere. I feel extremely supported in my vision and understood for who I am as a writer and artist. I'm very thankful to have CONCORD in my corner and on my team, and I'm excited for what's to come.”

Director/A&R, CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING JEN HUBBARD added, “We are so excited to have CHARLI join CONCORD’s roster. I’ve been following CHARLI’s career for some time now and knew I had to work with her. She leaves her thumbprint on any song that she’s a part of, with her distinct pop sensibility layered with authentic and raw songwriting. This album is just the beginning of an amazing career for CHARLI as both an artist and songwriter.”

