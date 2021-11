Pre-Show Announced

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES is a little more than two weeks out from KIIS-FM JINGLE BALL 2021 on DECEMBER 3 at THE FORUM. KIIS has just dropped details on its JINGLE BALL PRE-SHOW VILLAGE. The expansive parking area of THE FORUM will host the VILLAGE and feature performances by ANITTA, TAI VERDES, TREVOR DANIEL and CL. The VILLAGE is free to the public and starts at 3p.

KIIS-FM JINGLE BALL 2021 features ED SHEERAN, DOJA CAT, DUA LIPA, LIL NAS X, THE KID LAROI, SAWEETIE, BLACK EYED PEAS, TATE MCRAE, BAZZI and DIXIE D'AMELIO.

