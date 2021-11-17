Creating Carbon-Negative NFTs For 10,000 Artists

Independent music distributor DISTROKID is collaborating with 10,000 independent musicians to mint 10,000 individualized, collectible, carbon-negative NFTs that commemorate the music of each artist. Proceeds from NFT sales and resales will go to each artist. Each NFT, "Sellouts," consists of the DISTROKID mascot, personally customized by each musician from more than 300 different traits (hair, expression, eyewear, clothes, and more). Each "Sellout" is unique, proudly holding an album cover selected by their musician.

Any musician who is a DISTROKID member can design their own "Sellout" NFT and join the waitlist to be part of the initial drop. It’s free for musicians, who will earn proceeds from any sales and resales of their NFT. NIFTY GATEWAY and DISTROKID each take a small processing fee from each sale. No intellectual rights to the music come with NFT ownership.

Early participating musicians include ILOVEMAKONNEN, RICKY DESKTOP, RYAN OAKES, TEP NO, EMILIO ROJAS, JANINE, and OUR LAST NIGHT.

DISTROKID Founder & CEO PHILIP KAPLAN said, “There are many ways blockchain and NFTs can be helpful to musicians. Sellouts is a fun first step toward a larger collection of easy-to-use NFT and blockchain services DISTROKID is launching, that we hope artists love.”

Director/Marketplace Operations, NIFTY GATEWAY BRIAN LARSON added, "Millions of artists rely on DISTROKID’s innovation and creativity. We’re thrilled to partner with DISTROKID and help launch 10,000 ‘Sellouts’ this DECEMBER.”

Artists can get on the waiting list by signing up here. Deadline is DECEMBER 1st.

