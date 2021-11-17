Cattles

MAX MEDIA Sports WVSP-F (ESPN RADIO 94.1)/YORKTOWN-VIRGINIA BEACH-NORFOLK, VA afternoon host NICK CATTLES is joining BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A (SPORTS 1140)/SACRAMENTO as PD/Afternoon Host, starting DECEMBER 13th. CATTLES has been at WVSP for three years and is replacing JASON ROSS, who stays on board with the station.

CATTLES said, "I couldn’t be happier or more excited to join a brand with such a rich tradition. I look forward to this challenge and doing whatever I can to make sure KHTK remains the king of sports talk in SACRAMENTO."

BONNEVILLE/SACRAMENTO SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE COTTINGIM said, “Now that we have extended our relationship with the SACRAMENTO KINGS we couldn’t be more excited to add someone to the KHTK team who has the passion and experience that NICK does.”

BONNEVILLE/SACRAMENTO Group Dir./Programming CHAD RUFER added, “The Sports Programming team at BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL has had our eye on NICK for a while and we couldn’t be more excited that he will be joining our team in SACRAMENTO to lead KHTK.”

Back in NORFOLK, MAX MEDIA/HAMPTON ROADS Pres./Market Mgr. KEITH BARTON said, “The news of NICK pursuing an opportunity in a larger market was inevitable given his talent for sports broadcasting. He has been an integral part of the ESPN 94.1 brand here in HAMPTON ROADS. I truly wish him the best at his next station.” CATTLES' producer and midday host TIM DONNELLY will take over afternoons on an interim basis after CATTLES' final show on NOVEMBER 24th.

