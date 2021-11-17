Can You Put Lens Flares In Podcasts?

Director JJ ABRAMS' BAD ROBOT production company will be creating podcasts under a multi-year exclusive first-look deal with SPOTIFY. BAD ROBOT AUDIO will be led by a former SPOTIFY and AUDIBLE executive, CHRISTINA CHOI, as Head of Podcasts.

ABRAMS, who serves as Co-CEO of BAD ROBOT, said, “Podcasts have obviously become a go-to destination for entertainment, education and discovery. Given BAD ROBOT’s work in TV, film, games and music, podcasts was an obvious topic of conversation within the company for a long time. We are thrilled to welcome CHRISTINA CHOI to lead the way, and to collaborate with DAWN (OSTROFF) and the incredible SPOTIFY team to bring some incredible stories to life.”

OSTROFF, SPOTIFY's Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, said, “We’re incredibly honored to welcome visionary JJ ABRAMS and his renowned BAD ROBOT productions into the Spotify family. BAD ROBOT productions have produced some of the world’s most riveting and award-winning content and we cannot wait to see how their imaginative stories transcend into the audio space. We are committed to bringing some of the world’s most respected and dynamic creators to SPOTIFY exclusively, and we are thrilled to add BAD ROBOT and JJ ABRAMS’s mind bending and world building stories, alongside their hugely loyal following of dedicated fans, to our wide-ranging catalogue of world-class audio talent.”

CHOI added, “I’m thrilled to join Bad Robot as they expand into the world of podcasting. The medium allows for the imagination of creators to thrive. I’m honored to have the opportunity to build out this new venture with KATIE, JJ, BRIAN, and the BAD ROBOT team. I’m also looking forward to reuniting with SPOTIFY, which was where I started my career in podcasting. I hope through our partnership we can create quality audio content that is meaningful, inclusive, and creator first.”

