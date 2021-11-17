MC Media's Fruge'

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, things don’t always go the way you planned, but if you are just a little patient and forgiving, the end result will be well worth the wait. Speaking from experience, MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' tells a story about one of her all-time favorite artists, ADELE, in the early days. The tale describes 'How ADELE Broke Her Heart And Then Put It Back Together Again. An emotional rollercoaster which ended up being one of the highlights of FRUGE's career. Click here to read "The Bigger Picture."

