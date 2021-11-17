Young Dolph (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

Law enforcement authorities in MEMPHIS have confirmed that MEMPHIS-native, rapper YOUNG DOLPH (ADOLPH ROBERT THORNTON, JR.) was shot and killed WEDNESDAY (11/17) in MEMPHIS. DOLPH had come to a MEMPHIS cookie store and was shot by an unknown assailant.

YOUNG DOLPH was 36. He was signed to PAPER ROUTE and distributed by EMPIRE DISTRIBUTION.

WHBQ-TV (FOX13)/MEMPHIS has more.





« see more Net News