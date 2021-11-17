-
Rapper Young Dolph Shot And Killed In Memphis
by Pete Jones
November 17, 2021 at 12:19 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Law enforcement authorities in MEMPHIS have confirmed that MEMPHIS-native, rapper YOUNG DOLPH (ADOLPH ROBERT THORNTON, JR.) was shot and killed WEDNESDAY (11/17) in MEMPHIS. DOLPH had come to a MEMPHIS cookie store and was shot by an unknown assailant.
YOUNG DOLPH was 36. He was signed to PAPER ROUTE and distributed by EMPIRE DISTRIBUTION.
WHBQ-TV (FOX13)/MEMPHIS has more.