New And Returning Shows

New iHEARTRADIO Original Podcasts highlighted by the company this week include a new look at queer pop culture and a daily college basketball show.

"LIKE A VIRGIN" is hosted by ROSE DOMMU and FRAN TIRADO, who discuss iconic pop culture classics with guests including "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" comic BOWEN YANG.

College basketball analyst GREG "HOOPS" PETERSON is the host of "COAST TO COAST HOOPS," a daily show offering betting analysis on top-10 teams and other games.

The network is also promoting season 7 of the relationship podcast "COMMITTED" with host JO PIAZZA tackling stories about furries, prison weddings, reality TV marriages, and more.

