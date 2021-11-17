Made In Madison!

TROY RESEARCH's JONATHAN LITTLE, a former programmer and jock at MADISON, WI early Top 40 giant WISM (1480AM) set the wayback machine w-a-a-y-back at a recent gathering of former staffers to celebrate the station's glory days.

From sales, management, news, jocks, they gather each year at the WISM Reunion Luncheon and share memories. The recent reunion brought together nearly 20 WISM former employees and even a few super fans. During most of the 1970s, the team of PD LITTLE (pictured on left) and News Director WAYNE WALLACE ruled afternoon drive.

