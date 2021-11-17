Fundraising For Great Cause

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA notes that KATZ MEDIA GROUP has added another $45,000 in money raised for the FOUNDATION during its 11th annual membership drive, bringing the total raised to $400,000.

All of the money raised during KATZ's annual campaign goes toward the STU OLD MEMORIAL FUND, which honors KATZ's former CEO and supports the FOUNDATION's mission to support broadcast professionals in need.

KATZ TELEVISION GROUP's LEO MACCOURTNEY commented, "As a longstanding board member, I have seen first-hand how the money raised helps broadcasters in need. I’m incredibly proud of the continued generosity of the KATZ team to continue this tradition to honor STU’s legacy and give back to our industry."

BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA Co-President JIM THOMPSON added, "We are grateful to MARK, LEO, CHRISTINE TRAVAGLINI and the entire team at KATZ for their continued support of our charitable cause. Our purpose at the FOUNDATION is to provide aid to those in our industry who need it most, whether it be monthly assistance from life-altering circumstances or a one-time emergency grant to help victims of natural disasters. With the help from our friends and colleagues at KATZ, we can help more broadcasters in need across the country."

