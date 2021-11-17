Highlighting 50 Years Of Rock

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT has officially launched “The RIFF Rock Hall” as an online experience highlighting 50 years of DETROIT’s legendary rock station. WRIF listeners can move from room to room, clicking through five decades of history in an immersive virtual environment, and also check out special theme areas highlighting the station’s legacy of events, artists and their music, and on-air personalities.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY said, “The 'RIFF Rock Hall' is yet another great example of how our company continues to focus on providing a complete interactive experience for our listeners on multiple platforms. This is our first step into Radio 4.0, leading the radio industry into the Digital Revolution, in collaboration with our partners Quu and Interactive Life."

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/National Content and DETROIT Dir./Programming SCOTT JAMESON said, “While the Rock Hall is primarily reflective of the past, it’s also about what WRIF is today, a brand synonymous with live and local radio in the country’s most iconic city for music. I’d like to thank WRIF Marketing Director KEN WASILEWSKI, PD JADE SPRINGART along with JOE HARB and his STELLAR team for the creative collaboration.”

Check out the "RIFF Rock Hall" at www.WRIF.com/rockhall.

