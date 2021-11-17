New Offering

FUTURI has expanded its TopicPulse content platform to offer a version geared towards eSports, betting, virtual reality, and fantasy sports. TopicPulse SportsEdge offers topic insights intended to guide talent, producers, and programmers with the latest trending topics, including pre-written copy points and Instant Video clips for websites, apps, and social media.

“The eSports market is predicted to grow to $3 billion by 2023, and sports betting advertising is one of the fastest-growing revenue streams for broadcasters,” said FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. “Given the explosive growth of this space, TopicPulse SportsEdge is right in line with FUTURI’s mission to help media companies grow their content, grow their audience, and grow their revenue.”

