Lori Lewis

“Standing out in the social space to build on brand development and audience growth isn't always easy,” observed LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS commented to ALL ACCESS.

“But when we're paying attention - studying the signals left behind - and constantly refining our approach – real impact happens.

“It takes time and effort – we get out of social media what we put in.

“Consider the following tips and ask yourself – how strong is your brand in these three areas:

•Memorable Character

•Meaningful Experiences

•Maximize Moments

Read more about "Three Tips To Build A Brand Worth Talking About” in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Let us know how we can provide guidance and help refine your approach to social media. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

