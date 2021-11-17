New Podcast Network

QUALITY CONTROL/QC MEDIA HOLDINGS' QUALITY VENTURES LLC and THE NETWORK ADVISORY are partnering on a new podcast network, VOCAL.

QC MEDIA HOLDINGS co-founder KEVIN "COACH K" LEE said, “QUALITY CONTROL has reached, and continues to succeed at, the highest levels in the new media space. With the tremendous growth of podcasting listenership, this was a clear next step for us, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with like-minded partners.”

TNA Founder/CEO JUSTIN GIANGRANDE said, "Having worked in the film, television, and music mediums over the last 20 years, producing content on the biggest platforms, we recognize that podcasting is the organic next space to be in. QUALITY CONTROL’s phenomenal track record of working with the greatest creators in the world like MIGOS, CITY GIRLS, LIL BABY, LIL YACHTY, and others made them an ideal partner for us.”

“Although the podcasting space is vast, with VOCAL we aim to fill a void in this arena by building a network that really gives the listeners authenticity when it comes to top talent and culture,” added QUALITY FILMS, LLC Pres. BRIAN SHER. "With the rise of podcasts, it’s natural that brands will want to find a way to integrate with this type of content and, with our pool of talent, we are excited to provide this space for both under one umbrella.”

