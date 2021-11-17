Sold

TRUTH BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Gospel WEAL-A/GREENSBORO, NC to DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION for $100,000.

In other filings with the FCC, COMMON FREQUENCY, INC. has applied for an STA to operate KHCF/MORGAN HILL, CA from a temporary site after losing its licensed site.

The Commission granted STAs to MAX RADIO OF DENVER LLC (KJHM/WATKINS, CO, reduced power due to transmitter problems); REACH SATELLITE NETWORK, INC. (WBOZ/WOODBURY, TN, reduced power due to equipment failure); FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (KTXB/BEAUMONT, TX, reduced power after storm damage); MEDIA LOGIC LLC (KNEC/YUMA, CO, reduced power due to an aged transmitter and supply chain issues); and LEE FAMILY BROADCASTING, INC. (KXCD/FAIRFIELD, ID, emergency antenna at temporary site while awaiting grant of permit to move to new community of license).

And VIC CANALES MEDIA GROUP, LLC has closed on the sale of Haitian WSVU-A-W269DS (RADIO ELITE INTERNATIONAL)/NORTH PALM BEACH, FL to JEAN ALTIDORE's UNITED GROUP ELITE AGENCY INVESTMENT LLC for $1.1 million.

