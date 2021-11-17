Veteran Healing

Online station WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO will host the fourth and final episode in its 2021 roundtable series focused on veteran healing through sharing stories of resilience, purpose, and success, on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23rd at 7p (ET).

The roundtable will focus on emotional support following a death in the military for veterans and their families, risk factors for complicated grief, and how to turn challenges into purpose. Guest panelists, including Dr. CHANTAL DOOLEY of TRAGEDY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM FOR SURVIVORS (TAPS) and Gold Star Mother CINDY TATUM, will be interviewed by WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA Exec. Dir. KAREN WORCESTER and Director Of Military & Veteran Outreach and former U.S. ARMY Captain JOE REGAN.

« see more Net News