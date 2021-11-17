Ed Lucas Passes Away

ED LUCAS, who did not let blindness stop him from a long career as a baseball reporter and radio host/feature reporter, died of pulmonary fibrosis NOVEMBER 10th in LIVINGSTON, NJ at 82, according to THE NEW YORK TIMES.

LUCAS lost his eyesight after being hit by a line drive while pitching in a game at the age of 12 but continued to follow the game with radio and absorbed descriptions of the ballparks to be able to vividly describe the game and its personalities. He hosted a radio show on SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ while attending college, and wrote a long-running column in the JERSEY JOURNAL, later hosting a weekly show at WMCA-A/NEW YORK and writing for the website of the NEW YORK YANKEES' YES NETWORK while contributing baseball features to radio stations including WOBM/TOMS RIVER, NJ and WJLK-F/ASBURY PARK, NJ.

« see more Net News