The 30th anniversary RADIO MERCURY AWARDS were handed out in a virtual ceremony WEDNESDAY evening (11/17).

Winners included:

- Creative Radio Campaign: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser/Radio Station or Group: ARNOLD WORLDWIDE, "Barbershop Quartet" for PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE; THE RICHARDS GROUP, "MOTEL 6 2020 Radio Campaign" for MOTEL 6

- Creative Radio Spot for a Cause: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser: ARNOLD WORLDWIDE, "How to Play Soccer" for THE ASPEN INSTITUTE's PROJECT PLAY

- Creative Radio Spot: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser: BBDO NY, SNICKERS "Commercial Free" for MARS CHOCOLATE NORTH AMERICA; MOTHER LA, "Car Dealership" for POSTMATES

- Creative Radio Spot: Insightful Voice: BARKLEY, "Meemaw" for MOTEL 6

- Creative Radio Spot: Radio Station or Group: ALPHA MEDIA, "Disco Colonoscopy" for KANSAS MEDICAL CLINIC; CUMULUS MEDIA/ATLANTA, "BALLWASH.COM VALENTINE'S DAY 2020" for Ballsy

- Creative Spot for a Cause: Radio Station or Group: LOST COAST COMMUNICATIONS, INC., In-House PSA "Black Voices Of HUMBOLDT COUNTY #2"

- Creative Use of Nonbroadcast Audio: FCB CHICAGO, "Bedtime Stories" for WALMART; LUCKIE, "Radio Recliner" for BRIDGE SENIOR LIVING

- Creative Use of Songs/Music (Original or Repurposed): THE STUDIO AT iHEARTMEDIA, "Chinchilla" for ABSOLUTE ROOFING

- Integrated Brand Campaign with Radio/Audio: MOTHER LA, "When All You Can Food Is Think About" for POSTMATES

- Purpose-Driven Spot or Campaign: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser/Radio Station or Group: PRESTON SPIRE, "Bingo Recovery" for NORTHSTAR PROBLEM GAMBLING ALLIANCE

- Radio Station or Group Promotional Spot or Campaign: iHEARTMEDIA, In-House Campaign "Black Excellence"

At the ceremony, CAMPBELL EWALD DETROIT/NEW YORK Exec. Creative Dir. ALEJANDRO ORTIZ was named Chief Judge for the 2022 awards.

"This year, it took us two days to fully deliberate, as this year's winners really impressed the jury with their overall approach to messaging and storytelling," said Chief Judge and BBDO ATLANTA Chief Creative Officer ROBIN FITZGERALD. "The winning work shone through, made us laugh, feel inspired and even made us a little hungry for soup dumplings."

"The 30th anniversary awards presentation once again reflected the power of radio creative and its ability to grow brands and deliver for advertisers," added RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER, Chair of the RADIO CREATIVE FUND. "The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS continue to advance the medium forward by showcasing innovative, creative and effective radio and audio commercial work.”

