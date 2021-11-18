Mendes & Cabello (Photo: Instagram)

Star couple CAMILA CABELLO, 24, and SHAWN MENDES, 23, are done as a couple. Their last act together may have been their joint statement on INSTAGRAM announcing their break-up.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

The two had been dating since JULY 2019.

