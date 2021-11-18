Rover

SHANE “ROVER” FRENCH and iHEARTMEDIA Rock WMMS/CLEVELAND have agreed to a multi-year contract extension for FRENCH’s “ROVER’S MORNING GLORY” syndicated morning show. The deal also includes development of more audio and video content.

“ROVER is a once-in-a-generation talent who, fourteen years ago, saved the legendary BUZZARD from extinction and began what will be the most successful run in the mornings at 100.7 WMMS, which is saying a lot,” said iHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND Pres. KEITH HOTCHKISS. “His influence reaches far beyond CLEVELAND, with a giant audience on radio, streaming services, podcasts and video. Now he’ll expand upon his incredible run with iHEART for many years to come. Stay tuned for what’s next!”

“I’m thrilled to continue and expand my partnership with iHEARTMEDIA, the undisputed leader in audio entertainment,” said FRENCH. “Thanks to this deal, ‘ROVER’S MORNING GLORY’ will reach the incredible milestone of 25 years on the air in CLEVELAND, which is even more remarkable since I’m just 29 years old.”

« see more Net News