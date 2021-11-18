Jensen

TEXAS TECH football radio play-by-play voice BRIAN JENSEN and analyst JOHN HARRIS have been banned from calling next SATURDAY's game against OKLAHOMA STATE by the BIG 12 CONFERENCE for criticizing the officials and conference Commissioner during last SATURDAY's win over IOWA STATE.

The comments by JENSEN and HARRIS included suggesting that one of the officials was acting like he had sustained a concussion, that the officials did not want IOWA STATE to lose, and that the officials were "completely out of control," with HARRIS reading off the names of the entire officiating crew.

The BIG 12 responded with the ban under its Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct policies, issuing a public reprimand. Commissioner BOB BOWLSBY said, “I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst. However, as University representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to Conference policy regarding comments about game officials. The comments by the RED RAIDER RADIO NETWORK booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism. Questioning the integrity of Conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior.”

