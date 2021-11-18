Now At Acast

4YE MEDIA's "RANDOM ORDER PODCAST," the TORONTO-based comedy show, is celebrating its upcoming 100th episode by moving to ACAST for distribution and monetization. The show is hosted by brothers JERMAINE "JAE" RICHARDS and TREVAUNN "TREY" RICHARDS with SHELDON SABASTIAN and counts DRAKE and KEVIN HART among its fans.

JAE said, “We realized the potential of podcasting and our show specifically. We were confident in our content and just needed a supportive partner to help facilitate our podcasting needs, reach new people, and develop new revenue streams for RANDOM ORDER PODCAST. We knew this partner was ACAST.”

ACAST Sr. Content Development Mgr. NARISA LADAK said, “At ACAST, we look for partners who bring a compelling new perspective to the world of audio — and on RANDOM ORDER PODCAST, JAE, TREY, and SHELDON do just that by bringing TORONTO culture and lifestyle to the world. These prolific creators have made a name for themselves by setting the conversation on comedy and culture and resonating with young listeners in CANADA, the U.S., and beyond -- all by bringing their authentic selves to the show. We look forward to bringing new audiences to their work, on every podcast platform there is.”

