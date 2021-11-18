Opening

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON is looking to land a new Creative Services Director for the station.

The station says that the new hire will need at least three years imaging/production and on-air experience, enthusiasm for compelling and engaging imaging, and the ability to write timely, creative, local copy aimed at women who love pop music and pop culture. The gig also includes a weekday on-air in-studio airshift.

Applicants should include an imaging demo and on-air audio aircheck; apply at https://cumulusmedia.jobs.net/ and reach out to Leslie.Whittle@cumulus.com with any questions.

