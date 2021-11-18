Dent

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO is upping part-time host and market veteran LISA DENT to afternoon co-host with STEVE BERTRAND, starting JANUARY 3rd.

The move, first reported by ROBERTFEDER.COM, will have DENT, the former host at AUDACY Country WUSN (US99) and iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 99.5), join BERTRAND, who has hosted afternoons since SEPTEMBER 2020, for 2-6p (CT) weekdays, with ANNA DAVLANTES ending her 1-4p show but remaining on board as Investigative Correspondent.

Morning host BOB SIROTT will air 6-10a and midday host JOHN WILLIAMS will go to 10a-2p (including the noon WINTRUST BUSINESS LUNCH hour).

“LISA DENT has long been a significant and well-known presence in CHICAGO radio,” said VP/GM MARY SANDBERG BOYLE. “Her vibrant personality and warmth, understanding of the city and an ability to authentically connect on a personal level with listeners makes her a natural fit for afternoon drive on WGN as we embark on our 100th year of being the voice of CHICAGOLAND.”

BOYLE added that DAVLANTES' “impeccable resume includes decades of award-winning investigative reporting. Few rival ANNA’s commitment to serving the public in anticipating, exposing, and breaking important stories. We are fortunate to have her expertise at WGN Radio.”

