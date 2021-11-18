Rider

The voice of voiceover and imaging specialist RIDER is featured in not one but two new major movie trailers. The veteran voice talent is heard in the trailers for "SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME" (to be released on DECEMBER 17th) and "UNCHARTED" (due FEBRUARY 18th), both of which star TOM HOLLAND.

RIDER remarked, “This is like every little former radio brat's dream come true, to one day grow up and earn a seat at the table with other great movie trailer voices.” RIDER added that the "SPIDER-MAN" trailer has been viewed over 40 million times in less than 24 hours.

RIDER is represented for radio imaging by CESD's NATE ZEITZ and HOSS MANAGEMENT. Hear demos at www.ridervo.com.

« see more Net News