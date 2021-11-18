Tomberlin

Songwriter BOBBY TOMBERLIN has signed an extension of his publishing deal with CURB-WORD MUSIC. TOMBERLIN has been with the company for 27 years, co-writing the recent WILLIE NELSON/BARBRA STREISAND single, “I’d Want It To Be You.” His songs have also been cut by BLAKE SHELTON, DOLLY PARTON, FAITH HILL, KENNY ROGERS, JOSH TURNER, DYLAN SCOTT, RODNEY ATKINS, JOE NICHOLS, DIAMOND RIO, DARRYL WORLEY and the OAK RIDGE BOYS.

"I’m so thankful to [Chairman] MIKE CURB for giving me a chance to make my dreams come true. He has been so loyal,” said TOMBERLIN.

CURB-WORD PUBLISHING VP/Country Publishing-A&R CIARA SHORTRIDGE said, "BOBBY TOMBERLIN is such a rare true talent, a wonderful human, and a pure joy to work with. He has created such a rich and diverse legacy of music in our catalog across these 27 years. With a deep connection to traditional Country, his lyrical prowess brings a distinct timeless quality to every writing room he walks into, and his talents continue to evolve to fit the modern soundscape while staying true to those roots. I am proud to work with him, and can’t wait for what he will surprise us with next!"

