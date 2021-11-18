Jimenez

MEDIA AUDIT WEST COAST Manager PHIL JIMENEZ has joined NRG MEDIA/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WI as Sales Manager. The cluster includes Adult Hits WBCV (BIG CHEESE 107.9), Classic Rock WGLX (CLASSIC ROCK 103.3), Top 40 WHTQ (HOT 96.7), and Country WYTE (Y106.5).

JIMENEZ said that he is “thrilled“ to join the stations, and added, “I look forward to assisting in the continued success of our stations to deliver great local radio, measurable results for our business partners and to positively impact our community.”

GM ALEESE FIELDER added, “We are thrilled to have PHIL on board as our Sales Manager. His experience, professionalism, and high degree of integrity make him the perfect addition to our team!”

