The Akins (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT and wife LAUREN AKINS, who welcomed their fourth daughter, LILLIE CAROLINA AKINS, on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15th.

RHETT wrote on INSTAGRAM, "7.5 pounds of pure joy ... Watching a child being born is legit a miracle." Then referencing the ages of the couple's children, he added, "Four under six here we go."

AKINS also took to INSTAGRAM with a photo of the new arrival, writing, "Our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy."

